Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.41 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 115.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 10.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lannett by 83.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Articles

