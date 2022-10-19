Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.41 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.97.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Featured Articles
