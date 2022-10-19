LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00008165 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $835,143.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is blog.naver.com/lemonchain. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

