LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.72. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

