Lincoln National Corp Purchases 408 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.64.

American Tower Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $197.22 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.17. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

