Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 134,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

