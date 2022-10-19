Linear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Linear has a total market cap of $70.90 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

