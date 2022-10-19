LUXO Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $9,444.00 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXO Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

