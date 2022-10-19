Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Trading 10.3% Higher

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 13,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 97,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Mace Security International Stock Up 10.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.