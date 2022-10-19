Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.91 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005163 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $1.42 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

