Maiar DEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,172.00 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $347.74 million and approximately $117,172.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,186.15 or 1.00014229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002838 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00056804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00054233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005459 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $136,223.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

