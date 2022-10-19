MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

