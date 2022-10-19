Maple 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $635,411.00 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $14.79 or 0.00077231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $57.32 million and $635,411.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,253.23 or 0.27449095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.