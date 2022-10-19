Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Down 2.9%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 16,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 157,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$57.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

