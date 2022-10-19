Maple Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $721,671.00 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last week, Maple has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for $14.91 or 0.00077331 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $57.76 million and approximately $721,671.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maple

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

