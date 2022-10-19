McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) COO Brendan M. Foley Sells 2,152 Shares

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,231. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

