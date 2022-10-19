MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 418,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 1,298.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170,845 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.