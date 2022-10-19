Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MBNKF has been the topic of several other reports. ING Group raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Metro Bank Price Performance

MBNKF stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

