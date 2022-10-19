Michael C. Kearney Sells 3,335 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $53,426.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,962. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.07. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

About Expro Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Expro Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

