Mina (MINA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.69 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Mina has a total market cap of $387.78 million and $7.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 713,241,291 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 712,481,353.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54376246 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $7,863,502.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

