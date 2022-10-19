Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.08.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
