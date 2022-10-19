MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,576.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

