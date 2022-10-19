Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.03 million.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.30.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$10.83 and a 12 month high of C$15.87.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.