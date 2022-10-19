National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NNN. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,511. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

