NEAR Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123.76 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00015177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $123.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,963,867 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 812,963,867 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.91074509 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $158,868,055.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

