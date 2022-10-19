Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 11,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,221. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.10.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
