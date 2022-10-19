Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 11,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,221. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.