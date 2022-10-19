New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.