New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.