NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

