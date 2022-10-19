Norbord (TSE:OSB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.97

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.97 and traded as low as C$56.48. Norbord shares last traded at C$56.97, with a volume of 484,672 shares.

Norbord Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.97.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

