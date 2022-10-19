Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $506.80 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.31.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

