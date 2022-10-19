Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -478.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.19 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

