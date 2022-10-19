OLO (NYSE:OLO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. OLO has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Insider Activity at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OLO by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

