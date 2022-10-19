Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Up 0.9%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$66.70 and last traded at C$65.67. Approximately 116,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 150,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.74.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

