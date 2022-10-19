Optimism (OP) Price Reaches $0.70

Optimism (OP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Optimism has a total market cap of $151.36 million and approximately $47.88 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Optimism has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003673 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003123 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,270.89 or 0.27476292 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010731 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
