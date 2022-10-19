Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.35 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $63.80 million and $2.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09282053 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $8,080,725.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

