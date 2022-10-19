Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.38.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$13.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.16. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$63.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -109.45%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

