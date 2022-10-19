Oxen (OXEN) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Oxen has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $197,878.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00268057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00120406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00759494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00561980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00250100 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,351,340 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

