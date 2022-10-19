PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.21

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.96. PAVmed shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 543,763 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

(Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.