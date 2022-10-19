Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $48.00 target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

