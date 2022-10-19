Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 165,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of FENG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,938. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 37.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Phoenix New Media

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.