Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.31

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 230930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2585 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

