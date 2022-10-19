Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.12. 23,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.