Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 20,452 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.03. 407,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,495,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

