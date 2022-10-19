Provident Trust Co. Has $378.61 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Provident Trust Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 9.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Charles Schwab worth $378,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 83,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,885. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

