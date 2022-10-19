Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Raised to €62.50

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.50 ($63.78) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($69.39) to €72.00 ($73.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 102,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

