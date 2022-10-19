Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

