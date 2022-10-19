Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
