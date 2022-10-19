PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.73 Per Share

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £818.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,616.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 227 ($2.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

