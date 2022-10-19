Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Issued By Zacks Research

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $36.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.