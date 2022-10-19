Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

