Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ATI Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ATI)

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ATI in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NYSE:ATI opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. ATI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ATI by 1,460.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,490 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.